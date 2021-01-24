Authorities recover body of woman swept away by Oregon landslide

Jennifer Moore had been swept away while driving home after debris flow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Tweet Saturday that they have recovered the body of a woman, Jennifer Moore, who was swept away by a landslide while driving home on Jan. 13.

“It’s not the outcome everyone would have hoped for, but at least at this point it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin that grieving process,” MCSO’s River Patrol Unit Sgt. Steve Dangler said.

Multiple landslides and debris flow were triggered by heavy rain near Dodson on Wednesday, Jan. 13, which caused evacuations of about 25 homes in the area. Moore had been swept away while driving home after debris flow near the intersection of NE Frontage Road and the Ainsworth State Park exit off I-84.

A private contractor used ground penetrating radar to locate Jennifer Moore’s SUV, which was buried under 15 feet of mud and debris. Wednesday, January 23, 2021 (MCSO).

A search and rescue team was dispatched to find Moore but that effort changed to a recovery mission after not finding her, officials announced on Jan. 14. It was announced only heavy machinery would be able to recover the car under the mud and debris.

Officials said a private contractor equipped with ground penetrating radar (GPR) helped determine the exact location of Moore’s vehicle. Crews used front loaders to dig to the sports utility vehicle, which was buried in about 15 feet of mud, rock and debris.

Last week, evacuations were lifted in the area.

MCSO said they were assisted by Corbett Fire District, Oregon Department of Transportation and Multnomah County Search and Rescue to help bring closure to the Moore family and the greater Dodson community.

Officials said crews will continue working to clear debris from the area.