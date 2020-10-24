U.S. Naval Air Forces say aircrew did not survive plane crash in Magnolia Springs

UPDATE (7:44PM) — U.S. Naval Air Forces say the aircrew did not survive the crash.

Their names will not be released at this time as officials wait until 24 hours after the next-of-kin is notified.

UPDATE (6:18 PM) — WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby, about the plane crash.

Darby said they were called on scene at 4:23 PM to a downed aircraft that could have possibly impacted a house and several vehicles.

The fire was fully extinguished and there were no reported injuries to the residents of the home. However, the home and vehicles were massively damaged.

UPDATE (6:06 PM) — Deputies say the plane was identified to be a U.S. Naval aircraft.

Update plane crash: The plane involved in the crash is going to be a US Naval aircraft. No civilians were injured on the ground. DOD and Navy personnel will be handling the investigation and will provide further updates. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

UPDATE (5:16 PM) — According to authorities, two are dead following the plane crash.

UPDATE (5:13 PM) — The District Attorney is on scene as well.

UPDATE (5:00 PM) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet regarding the plane crash report.

Sheriff’s Office units and fire units are on scene in the area of Magnolia School in Magnolia Springs. An unk. type of plane has crashed. A home in the area is also on fire. Please avoid the area if possible. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) October 23, 2020

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities say a plane crashed in the Foley area off County Road 55 near Mansion Street Friday afternoon.

Sources say a structure also caught fire.

This is a developing story.

The aerial shots are from pilot, Brandon Ressinger, as he flew over the crash site.

BJ Johnson provided WKRG News 5 with video of the house fire.

