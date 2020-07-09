Breaking News
Authorities: 1 dead after tornadoes hit western Minnesota

DALTON, Minn. (AP) — Two powerful tornadoes damaged farms and left one person dead in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest, authorities say.

The National Weather Service said one tornado struck at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Dalton.

Three farmsteads were hit, and one of those farmhouses was flattened. Otter Tail County says two people were taken to a hospital and one fatality was confirmed, but details weren’t immediately released.

The weather service said one tornado crossed Interstate 94 but no vehicles were affected.

Other possible tornado activity was reported in Colorado as well as parts of Nebraska and Illinois.

