AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer is dead after he was struck by gunfire while trying to rescue two people being held hostage during a Saturday morning standoff situation.

Austin Police were called to a reported stabbing at a home on the city’s southwest side shortly before 3 a.m.

The department said officers entered the house in order to free other victims. When they did, the suspect shot at the officers. Those officers retreated from the home in order to call in SWAT.

A SWAT team arrived a short time later. As they tried entering the home, police said there was an exchange of gunfire between SWAT and the suspect.

Two SWAT team members were struck. Both were taken to an area hospital where one died.

Austin Police Interim Chief Robin Henderson identified that officer as Jorge Pastore.

“My heart is heavy today,” said Henderson in a social media post. “Please help me and our APD family pay tribute to SPO Jorge Pastore for his brave & heroic actions. Sir, we’ll take it from here.”

Pastore joined Austin Police in 2019 as part of the 141st Cadet Class, according to Henderson. He was commissioned as a patrol officer in 2020 and also served in APD’s Honor Guard, SWAT Gold Team, Counter Assault Strike Team (CAST), and Special Response Team (SRT).

“Pastore is survived by his wife, two stepsons, parents and two sisters,” Henderson’s post reads.

The APD Honor Guard also took to social media to remember Pastore.

“We ask that you keep the entire Pastore family, our second SWAT Officer who was seriously wounded and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very challenging time,” the Honor Guard’s post reads.

Memorial service details are pending, Henderson said.

The other injured officer, who has not yet been identified, was in stable condition, Henderson said Saturday morning.

Authorities said two people were found dead in the home, and the suspect died from their injuries. Additional details have not yet been released.