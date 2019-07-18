Attorney brawl leaves Kentucky courthouse bloody

(WAVE) Blood had to be cleaned from the hallways in Louisville, Kentucky’s Hall of Justice after two attorneys got into a fight Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office defense attorneys Lindsey Scott and James Moore got into a fight in a room on the third floor around 8:30 a.m

JCSO released video that captured the aftermath of the fight, which shows blood on the floor. Scott is wearing a white suit covered in blood.

Yates said Moore was in the attorney workroom looking over cases when Scott entered the room. Police said there was some sort of altercation and then Scott took a Lysol can and hit Moore in the head.

Moore suffered two to three cuts to his head.

A police report says when sheriff’s deputies got there, Moore was restraining Scott and both were covered in blood.

To read more on this story, click HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.