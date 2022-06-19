ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — New information surrounding a double homicide in Ashland, Kentucky, has been released.

In a press conference from the Ashland Police Department, they say officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Montgomery Avenue on Friday morning.

They say they found sisters, Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, with gunshot wounds. Officials on the scene attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

A baby, who was not injured, was also found in the apartment. They were taken to King’s Daughter Medical Center.

The suspect, John F. Tooson, 32 of Ashland, fled the scene in Easter’s vehicle. Tooson ended up in Toledo where he barricaded himself from law enforcement, according to officers.

Officers say Tooson then came outside and shot himself. He is currently in the hospital. They say no one else was injured.

Tooson has two warrants for murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and theft of an automobile.

The Ashland Police Department is working with the Toledo Police Department. They are still looking for a motive.

The victim’s family, from Columbus, Ohio, say they do believe there was a motive behind this crime but have been advised by Ashland Police not to do an interview during the ongoing investigation.

