‘Art in the Time of Corona,’ Painter brings levity to troubling times

(KUSA)  The author Oscar Wilde once wrote, “Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.” 

This is a concept familiar to artist Robin Cole, who tries to capture the world’s essence in paint.

“You have an interesting moment with a wild animal, you know, something like that,” Cole says. “Those moments really stand out to me in that sort of magical realism that happens is something I’m really interested in representing in my creative work.” 

Throughout her career, she has never created anything like her recent work, “Art in the Time of Corona.” 

As a statement on the world dealing with COVID-19, Cole depicts a single roll of toilet paper.

