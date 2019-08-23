Arrest warrant issued in ice cream-licking incident in Texas

Breaking News
FILE – In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. Delaware’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, overturned a judge’s dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country’s largest ice cream manufacturers involving a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead and caused the company significant financial losses. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man who authorities say posted social media video of himself licking ice cream from a carton in Texas and returning it to a supermarket freezer.

The warrant charges D’Adrien Anderson of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The incident happened Monday night at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Authorities say store surveillance cameras show the man finally take the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and buy it, which isn’t captured in the social media video.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told KFDM-TV the store was forced to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at considerable cost.

Anderson has no listed phone number.

Port Arthur is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Houston.

