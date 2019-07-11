Armored vehicle drops cash on road, drivers scramble

DUNWOODY, Ga. (WDTN) – More than $150,000 spilled onto a Georgia highway, prompting some drivers to pull over and pick up the money.

According to some 911 callers, more than 15 drivers were snatching up cash on I-285 in Dunwoody when an armored truck’s side door flew open.

However, according to Dunwoody Police and Georgia law, drivers who picked up cash were breaking the law and depending how much they took, could face up to 20 years in prison.

Cell phone footage can identify tags and people, but Dunwoody Police say they’d much rather just have people return the money in person.

