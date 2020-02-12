Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

Are your supplements safe?

U.S. & World

by: NBC,

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – You can buy supplements anywhere, but one doctor from North Carolina reminds us it’s an unregulated industry, so take them at your own risk.

The most common dietary supplements sold are for weight loss. In fact, many of the patients Atrium Health’s Dr. Mark Russo sees are women who end up in his office after taking these pills.

“Fairly frequently because supplements are so readily available,” he said.

Russo treats patients with liver problems. He says there is a direct link between diet supplements and liver failure.

“There is and its usually not one person that develops the problem, for example, many of these cases its 50 or 100 cases throughout the world and the only identifier is that specific supplement,” he said.

According to the FDA, the number of cases goes up every year.

“People look for shortcuts and sometimes those shortcuts can cause them a serious problem or even their lives,” said Dr. Russo.

But the FDA doesn’t regulate diet supplements. It’s up to the companies that make and distribute diet supplements to make sure their own products are safe.

“Patients call me and ask, Can I take supplement ‘X’? I say take it at your own risk.”

Dr. Russo points out just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe, and he recommends always checking with your own doctor before taking anything.

At the very least you can check out LiverTox – a website with tons of information on supplements and any issues related to them.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS