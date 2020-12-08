CUPERTINO, Calif (NEXSTAR) — Apple revealed on Tuesday a new over-ear headphones product called AirPods Max that will be available on December 15 at $549.
The wireless headphones including noise-canceling technology and are built with a stainless steel frame.
Similar products sold by Bose and Sony are priced in the $300-400 range.
According to Apple, the headphones have a battery life of 20 hours with noise cancellation and feature memory foam ear cushions.
The headphones come in five colors including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order today.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Apple unveils $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones
- Mt. Everest is even higher than past measurements, say China, Nepal
- ‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India
- Pfizer vaccine data shows strong protection against COVID-19, FDA says
- ‘Precious cargo’: FedEx helps get rescued mountain lion cubs from California to Ohio zoo