Apple making it easier to unlock iPhones while wearing mask

Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(NBC) – Apple is working to make it easier to unlock your iPhone if you’re wearing a mask.

It has released a software update, but only in beta, that allows you to skip the Face ID display by swiping up to enter your passcode.

Currently, there’s a slight delay between your phone realizing it can’t see your face and jumping to the passcode screen.

It may still be a few weeks before this feature is made widely available.