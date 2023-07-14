BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) — Five people returning from a funeral at a cemetery were shot and wounded by someone firing into their car from a second vehicle in a Maryland suburb of the nation’s capital, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the five victims were all taken to area hospitals as authorities pleaded for the help of passing motorists in identifying suspects from the brazen daylight attack in busy traffic.

Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said at a news conference later Friday afternoon that he did not know the conditions of the wounded. He said none of those in the targeted car had fired any shots after leaving the Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

“It is important for us to note these individuals were leaving a funeral at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery when they were accosted by another vehicle,” Collington said.

Detectives haven’t determined a motive, and Collington said police where checking for surveillance video and other evidence while searching for anyone involved.

The shooting occurred near a bridge that crosses the Anacostia River in Bladensburg, about a mile (.6 kilometer) east of the Maryland line with Washington, D.C.

“What I do want to say is that this is uncommon in our community,” Collington said. “This was an unnecessary, senseless act of violence. As a result multiple people were injured.”

Collington said detectives are working to identify a suspect. He said all they know now is that a dark colored vehicle was involved. He asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it to contact police.

Officials with the neighboring Edmonston Police Department said they were assisting with the investigation. They said the shooting was an isolated incident and didn’t pose an ongoing threat to public safety.