BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese news assistant in Beijing for Bloomberg News has been released on bail, the American financial news service said Tuesday, citing the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

However, Bloomberg said it has not been able to contact Haze Fan, who was detained in Beijing in December 2020 on suspicion of endangering national security.

An article on Bloomberg’s website said that Fan was released in January, according to an embassy statement. Bloomberg said it had been made aware of the statement over the weekend.

The charge of endangering national security is a broadly defined one that can lead to lengthy detention with little recourse to legal assistance.

“We are encouraged that Haze is out on bail,” John Micklethwait, Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief, was quoted as saying. “She is a much valued member of our Beijing bureau and we will continue to do everything possible to help her and her family.”

The embassy statement said Fan’s case remains under investigation while she awaits trial, Bloomberg reported.