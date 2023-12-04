Israel’s military called for more evacuations in southern Gaza as it widened its offensive aimed at eliminating the territory’s Hamas rulers. The war has already killed thousands of Palestinians and displaced over three-fourths of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, who are running out of safe places to go.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll in the territory since Oct. 7 has surpassed 15,500, with more than 41,000 wounded. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but said 70% of the dead were women and children.

Israel says it targets Hamas operatives and blames civilian casualties on the militants, accusing them of operating in residential neighborhoods. It claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence. Israel says at least 81 of its soldiers have died.

Hopes for another temporary truce faded after Israel called its negotiators home over the weekend. Hamas said talks on releasing more of the scores of hostages seized by Palestinian militants on Oct. 7 must be tied to a permanent cease-fire.

The United States, along with Qatar and Egypt, which mediated the earlier cease-fire, say they are working on a longer truce.

HEAD OF SHIN BET SAYS IT WILL DESTROY HAMAS ‘IN EVERY PLACE’

TEL AVIV, Israel — The head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, says his organization is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in other Middle Eastern countries.

The remarks by Ronen Bar, aired late Sunday by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, echoed similar comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister last month.

“In every place, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere,” Bar said in an audio recording. “It’ll take a few years but we will be there to do it.”

Bar compared the mission to Israel’s operation to assassinate militants behind the 1972 killings of members of its Olympic team in Munich, Germany.

Kan did not say when Bar made the remarks.

Most of Hamas’ top leadership lives in exile, primarily in the Gulf state of Qatar, a key player in bringing about the recently expired truce between Israel and Hamas, and the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Israel’ Mossad spy agency has been accused of involvement in a series of assassinations overseas of Palestinian militants and Iranian nuclear scientists over the years.

YOUNG ISRAELI HOSTAGES RETURN TO SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER BEING FREED

TEL AVIV, Israel — Freed from Hamas captivity, several young Israelis are doing what young people do and are posting to TikTok.

Dancing, keeping up with trends or just thanking their followers, several young Israelis have begun appearing on social media just days after they were freed.

Alma Or, 13, who was released after 50 days in captivity, posted a video in which she dances with a friend under the text “Roses are red this trend might be over but I’ve just been freed from Hamas captivity.”

Sahar Kalderon, 16, posted a video of herself and a friend dancing to a beat-infused track in front of a mirror, under text reading “The sound that crossed though my head the moment I came home from captivity.”

Another freed captive, Gali Tarshansky, 13, has posted at least two videos since being freed, with one captioned “Captives humor.”

Under a now-expired truce deal, Hamas released 105 Israeli and foreign captives it snatched on Oct. 7. Most returned physically well but doctors have cautioned it will take time for them to heal emotionally from their weeks in captivity. Four other hostages were released before the truce and one was rescued.

ISRAEL SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED GROUND OPERATIONS TO ‘EVERY PART’ OF GAZA STRIP

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the Hamas militant group to “every part” of the Gaza Strip.

The army resumed its offensive on Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired. After focusing its ground operation on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, it began carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza as well. The vast majority of Gaza’s population has fled to the south in search of safety.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said late Sunday that ground troops were also pushing into the south.

“The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip,” he said.

BRITAIN TO USE DRONES TO SEARCH FOR HOSTAGES IN GAZA

LONDON — The British government said its military plans to fly unarmed surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip in search of hostages taken by Hamas.

The Ministry of Defense said the flights will not have a combat role and the only information passed on will be for the purpose of rescuing hostages still held since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The fate of the hostages, including British nationals, has been a key concern as a weeklong cease-fire ended Friday and Israel began a new round of bombardments. During the break in fighting, Hamas released 110 hostages but another 137 remain captive, Israel said.

“Having had around 100 hostages released, there are still many more who are being held captive by Hamas,” Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told Sky News on Sunday. “We want to do everything we can to help find those hostages and to secure their release.”

Atkins said unmanned drones will be used to conduct the surveillance.

ITALIAN NAVAL SHIP RECEIVES FIRST PATIENT

ROME — An Italian naval ship, anchored off Egypt on Sunday, has received its first patient as part of the Italian government’s commitment to care for civilians needing medical assistance in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Italian defense ministry, in a post on social medium platform X, quoted Defense Minister Guido Crosetto as saying that a girl was the first person to receive treatment aboard the ship, Vulcano. No details were given about her medical condition.

The ship’s facilities include operating rooms.

POPE CALLS FOR ISRAEL AND HAMAS TO FOLLOW ‘COURAGEOUS PATHS OF PEACE’

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has called the end of the truce in the Israel-Hamas “painful.”

“That means death, destruction and misery,” the pontiff said on Sunday in remarks read for him by an aide because he has bronchitis.

The pope, noting that many hostages are still held in Gaza, said “Let’s think of them, of their families, who had seen a light, a hope of embracing again their loved ones.”

He also lamented the lack of basic necessities of life in Gaza. “I hope that all who are involved can reach as soon as possible a new accord for a cease-fire and find solutions that are different than weapons, trying to follow courageous paths of peace.”

US VICE PRESIDENT CALLS SCALE OF CIVILIAN SUFFERING IN GAZA ‘DEVASTATING’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel in its war with Hamas “must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

The vice president noted in remarks to reporters at the United Nations climate conference that Israel is within its rights to defend itself after the brutal Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, yet the U.S. ally must do so in accordance with international law.

“As Israel defends itself, it matters how,” Harris said. “The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.”