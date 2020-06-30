A second batch of Saharan dust is on its way to the United States, but forecasters say it’s not expected to be as thick as the one that hit the Gulf Coast last week.
The second dust plume is predicted to reach the Gulf of Mexico this week, affecting a number of southern states.
The dust can cause poor air quality and irritate those with allergies and asthma.
But on the upside, it can also create spectacular sunsets and sunrises.
Saharan dust reaches the United States every year, but this year it has been the worst in decades.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Bear found in Wisconsin with jug stuck on head
- Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
- Woman shot multiple times while trying to steal Nazi flag from Oklahoma man’s yard
- DPS called to special meeting June 30
- AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019