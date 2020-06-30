Live Now
Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US

by: Nexstar Media Wire

A second batch of Saharan dust is on its way to the United States, but forecasters say it’s not expected to be as thick as the one that hit the Gulf Coast last week.

The second dust plume is predicted to reach the Gulf of Mexico this week, affecting a number of southern states.

The dust can cause poor air quality and irritate those with allergies and asthma.

But on the upside, it can also create spectacular sunsets and sunrises.

Saharan dust reaches the United States every year, but this year it has been the worst in decades.

