Annual "Extreme Eating Awards" highlights most unhealthy menu items in America

(NBC News) The Center for Science in the Public Interest has released its annual "Xtreme Eating Awards" highlighting some of the most unhealthy menu options in America.

The awards are less of a compliment and more of a way to make consumers aware of what they're consuming.

For example, eating seven Sausage McMuffins from McDonalds at one time probably sounds extreme, but you'd get the same amount of calories, salt and fat from one particular meal at a popular restaurant chain.

"The Cheesecake Factory's breakfast burrito has 2,700 calories and more than 70 grams of saturated fat," says the CSPI's Lindsay Moyer.

Chain restaurants and many other establishments that sell food are required to display calories on menus.

Dietitians say you should take advantage of that information, or simply spread one meal out over several days.

In a statement the Cheesecake Factory suggests one of their meals could serve multiple people: "We love it when guests share. That's a great sign that our portions are generous."