Andrew Yang not on Ohio ballot due to paperwork mistake

(CNN) – Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang failed to qualify for the ballot in the key battleground state of Ohio.

Yang has now launched a write-in campaign in Ohio, but admits this is a setback.

The Ohio Secretary of State says that Yang failed to qualify for the ballot because of failure to fill out the paperwork properly.

The Yang campaign turned in three times the number of signatures needed to run on the democratic ballot.

However, they did not include a necessary statement from the candidate stating his intention to run.

Yang said as a non-politician he says its “unfathomable that this could happen.” The Yang campaign says it has made every other ballot in the democratic primary with ease.

Ohio has 136 pledged delegates to the democratic convention.

That’s roughly seven percent of the total needed to win the nomination.

Yang is hopeful the write-in campaign will work because his name is short and easy to spell.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.