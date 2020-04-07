Closings
Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli in Concert at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

MILAN, Italy (KRON) – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing live from the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday.

Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, and will sing songs which send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”

The “Music For Hope” concert will be streamed worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Italy has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

