DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some schools in Virginia are now installing vape-detecting devices to deter students. The new device is called a FlySense, as in, fly on the wall.

The devices are being placed in bathrooms or lockers rooms and can detect smoke. An alert is sent through an app and notifies administrators who can confront the offender.

A prominent issue with students vaping in school is that it jeopardizes their health and disrupts instruction, officials say.

“It’s an addictive problem,” Dr. James Stemple, Executive Director of Constituent Services, said. “Kids need to leave class to hit their vape. We’ve had kids in class trying to vape in class.”

The demand for the vape detectors is on the rise. The CEO of one company that makes them says that after several months of use, many school district see results.