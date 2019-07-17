America’s e-cigarette addiction

(NBC) – New developments in the e-cigarette craze and the wave of teen vaping that federal health officials have called an “epidemic.”

On a factory floor in Wisconsin, Juul labs runs a production line day and night, filling some of the 60 million pods it sells in the U.S. every month.

CEO Kevin Burns has opened his doors, aware of the firestorm his product category has ignited among families.

“First of all, I’d tell them that I’m sorry that their child’s using the product. It’s not intended for them. As a parent of a 16-year old, I’m sorry for them, and I have empathy for them, in terms of the challenges they’re going through,” he says.

In the face of public pressure, Burns has removed some of Juul’s flavors from stores, shrunk its social media footprint, and revamped an early ad campaign that critics say was aimed at kids.

“Their ads were absolutely targeting young people. Lots of color. Lots of bling. Music.” said Stanford professor Bonnie Halpern-Felsher.

Juul’s latest campaign is focused on adult smokers, trying to escape the risk of lung cancer.

But researchers have new questions about the impact of chronic vaping.

Mark Olfert has found that lab mice exposed to e-cigarettes suffer from hardening of their blood vessels.

“I think vaping is no safer than smoking. It’s like giving a gun and a knife to someone and saying, ‘The knife is safer than the gun, so go play with the knife.’ It’s not harm free,” he said.

Challenges for a growing industry already under fire, working to ease parents’ concerns while convincing others it can help them kick the habit.

