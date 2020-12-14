(NBC) – Are you ready to flush 2020 away?
American Standard is rolling out this limited edition “Flush 2020” toilet paper, letting you wipe away things like “you’re on mute,” “drive-by birthday parties,” and “murder hornets.”
Head to promotions.americanstandard.com/flush2020 to sign up for a chance to win.
Giveaways continue through Monday with the toilet paper set to arrive just in time for the New Year.
The full list of most flushable moments includes:
- COVID-19
- The Phrase “New Normal”
- Canceled Vacations
- Virtual Everything
- Murder Hornets
- Nasal Swabs
- Missed Parties
- The Phrase “You’re on Mute”
- Birthday Caravans
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- American Standard to give away ‘Flush 2020’ toilet paper
- US set for first COVID-19 shots Monday as shipments begin arriving
- 101-year-old survivor of two global pandemics tells story of helping others
- Ohio woman receives birthday card from late mother 5 years later
- Family kicked off United flight in Denver after toddler won’t wear mask