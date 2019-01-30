American Lung Association finds problems with smoking prevention
(NBC) - A new report from the American Lung Association is slamming both the federal and state governments for not doing enough to stop people from smoking.
"As a result of the failure by both the federal and state governments to act, that the tobacco industry has been working on a resurgence, really continuing to work to addict our kids," said Erika Sward with the American Lung Association.
The American Lung Association gave 43 states and Washington DC a failing grade when it comes to funding prevention programs.
Another cause for concern: the dramatic increase in the kids using e-cigarettes.
"The e-cigarette epidemic is threatening to erase all of the progress that the United States has made in reducing tobacco rates in general," Sward said.
According to the CDC, over 20-percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes last year.
The Lung Association says there are steps the FDA can take to reverse the trend.
"Primarily prohibiting all flavored tobacco products and to remove them from the market," Sward said.
But the FDA says it is looking for ways to combat the increase, and has threatened a ban on flavored e-cigarettes if manufacturers can't come up with a solid plan to get the products out of kids' hands.
The American Lung Association says states can also do more, including increasing tobacco taxes, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, and keeping workplaces smoke-free.
Previous
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten again
Next
Trump Organization to use E-Verify for
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- New Bill would withhold pay from president, VP, Congress during shutdowns
- New Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
State Rep. Antani to run for State Senator in 2020
Antani is currently serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives.Read More »
-
Middletown man in custody after assaulting officer and K-9
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Oxford State and South Main Street.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck crashes into icy pond in Fairborn
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of W. Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Waterford Boulevard.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Authorities investigate fatal crash involving stolen vehicle
A car crashed into a pole on N. Main Street near Melford Avenue.Read More »
-
No contract offer after WSU Board of Trustees meeting
After two and a half hours in executive session, the Wright State University Board of Trustees adjourned Tuesday night with no new offer for the faculty union.Read More »