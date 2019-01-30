American Lung Association finds problems with smoking prevention

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

(NBC) - A new report from the American Lung Association is slamming both the federal and state governments for not doing enough to stop people from smoking.

"As a result of the failure by both the federal and state governments to act, that the tobacco industry has been working on a resurgence, really continuing to work to addict our kids," said Erika Sward with the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association gave 43 states and Washington DC a failing grade when it comes to funding prevention programs.

Another cause for concern: the dramatic increase in the kids using e-cigarettes.

"The e-cigarette epidemic is threatening to erase all of the progress that the United States has made in reducing tobacco rates in general," Sward said.

According to the CDC, over 20-percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes last year.

The Lung Association says there are steps the FDA can take to reverse the trend.

"Primarily prohibiting all flavored tobacco products and to remove them from the market," Sward said.

But the FDA says it is looking for ways to combat the increase, and has threatened a ban on flavored e-cigarettes if manufacturers can't come up with a solid plan to get the products out of kids' hands.

The American Lung Association says states can also do more, including increasing tobacco taxes, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, and keeping workplaces smoke-free.