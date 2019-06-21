Suspect in Alabama takes ambulance for ‘joy ride’

MOBILE, Ala. (WDTN) — An ambulance was stolen in Alabama Friday morning and a police chase ended in a crash.

WKRG in Mobile, Alabama reports Police said the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.

Early reports said a patient was inside the ambulance at the time but it was later learned no patient were in the emergency vesicle.

It caused a wreck at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. Three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to stop the ambulance in a neighborhood.

A shot was accidentally fired by Mobile police during the chase.

Police have a suspect in custody.

