Amazon’s Alexa to feature voice of Samuel L. Jackson

samuel l jackson

Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the 23rd American Cinematheque Award benefit gala honoring him in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday, Dec. 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(WCMH) — If you like everthing about Alexa except the voice, Samuel L. Jackson has you covered.

Amazon announced Wednesday that Samuel L. Jackson will be Alexa’s first celebrity voice.

The voice will be available for Amazon Echo users for an introductory price of $.99.

To get started, just say, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson. Then, choose whether you’d like him to use explicit language or not. You can change your mind about language later.

Samuel L. Jackson can help set a timer, serenade you with a song or tell a joke. You can also ask him about his interests or career.

Amazon suggests making the following requests:

  • “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from.”
  • “Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7am.”
  • “Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.”

Amazon says he won’t be able to help with shopping lists, reminders or skills.

