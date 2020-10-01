Amazon takes down ‘stand back and stand by’ merchandise

(Nexstar) – Retailers hoping to capitalize on President Trump’s “stand back and stand by” quote when he declined to condemn white supremacists during the debate will no longer be able to sell their merchandise on Amazon.

A company spokesperson confirmed that items with variations of the phrase – which was Trump’s message to the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys – have been blocked from the site.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon’s seller policy prohibits listings on its website for “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”

The moment in the debate, which has drawn widespread criticism, came after Trump was asked if he would denounce white supremacist and militia groups.

When asked directly to say he denounced such groups, and the Proud Boys specifically, Trump said only, “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” Within minutes of his statement, Proud Boys leaders and supporters began to tweet in apparent celebration of the president’s words.

As of Wednesday, Twitter posts were already appearing with Amazon listings for merchandise with the president’s words, emblazoned in the gold and black colors that the Proud Boys use:

Proud Boy merch featuring the "Stand Back – Stand By" verbiage is now available on @amazon



….naturally. pic.twitter.com/2p1seB8cTG — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) September 30, 2020

In the days after the debate, Trump has tried to walk back his refusal to denounce the group amid heavy blowback from the public and members of Congress, including some concern from his own party.

While leaving for a campaign event in Minnesota Wednesday, Trump told reporters, “I don’t know who Proud Boys are. But whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.”

Proud Boys have been linked to numerous violent incidents, and the Southern Poverty Law Center labels them a hate group.