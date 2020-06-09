Amazon ramping up plans to test fulfillment center workers for coronavirus

(NBC) – Amazon is ramping up its plans to test its fulfillment center workers for the coronavirus.
People familiar with the company’s plans tell CNBC that Amazon hopes to test the bulk of its workers for COVID-19 every two weeks.
Workers would reportedly test themselves with nasal swabs with a clinical professional supervising.
Amazon’s warehouse workers who test positive for COVID-19 would be reportedly referred to a third-party for telehealth consultations.
Amazon’s plan comes after several reports of coronavirus outbreaks at warehouses across the country.
