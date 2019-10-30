Amazon makes grocery delivery free for Prime members

(CNN) – Amazon is looking for new ways to grow its grocery delivery service, so they’re offering it free for users in certain areas.

Amazon Prime members used to have to pay an extra monthly subscription fee of $14.99 for its Amazon Fresh.

That’s on top of the $119 dollars annual cost of Prime membership.

On Tuesday the company announced its 2-hour grocery delivery for Prime members would be free in more than 20 major metropolitan areas.

Now, the grocery delivery service is free with your Prime membership.

The delivery minimum for the Amazon Fresh service is $50 in New York City and $35 in a majority of the other service areas.

Amazon’s price reduction could put pressure on its largest rival: Walmart.

It charges an annual 98 dollar fee for grocery delivery.

