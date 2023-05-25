DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pulling out your ID to buy alcohol may be a thing of the past for some. Instead, you can just wave your hand over an Amazon One device.

Amazon said its palm-scanning payment system now includes an age verification feature. Users can link a government-issued ID to their palm signature to prove they are at least 21 years old.

Amazon One is currently in use at the company’s Go stores and select Whole Foods.

The feature is expected to be available at more venues in the next few months.