Amazing Transformation: Man drops 200 pounds to become deputy

(NBC)  Chad Dodge, 42, was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for Texas’ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

“I’ve had jobs and I’ve been good at work and everything else but I’ve never actually gone after something like this, ever,” Dodge said.

Dodge’s journey to becoming a deputy constable started three years ago. At the time, he was a social media editor and weighed about 470 pounds.

In December 2016, Dodge decided to make life changes, starting with gastric bypass surgery, a healthy diet and workout routine.

