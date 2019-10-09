Amazing Transformation: Man drops 200 pounds to become deputy

(NBC) Chad Dodge, 42, was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for Texas’ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.
“I’ve had jobs and I’ve been good at work and everything else but I’ve never actually gone after something like this, ever,” Dodge said.
Dodge’s journey to becoming a deputy constable started three years ago. At the time, he was a social media editor and weighed about 470 pounds.
In December 2016, Dodge decided to make life changes, starting with gastric bypass surgery, a healthy diet and workout routine.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.