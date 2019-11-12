Live Now
Services to honor Detective Jorge Del Rio are underway
Alligator attack survivor airlifted from Florida swamp

by: NBC News

(WPTV/NBC News)  A Florida man is recovering in the hospital after he was bitten by an alligator while participating in a hog hunt.

Authorities say 46-year-old James G. Boyce was grabbed by the gator in the DuPuis Management Area/SW Corbett Wildlife Area, which sits along the Martin-Palm Beach County line.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit battled bad weather, low visibility and swampy conditions to help locate Boyce in heavy marsh.

The wife did an amazing job,” said Brad Bost, a pilot for MCSO’s Aviation Unit. “She initially saved his life with the tourniquets she applied.”

Bost said crews used a Lifestar helicopter and swamp buggy to locate Boyce, adding that time was of the essence.

“Due to the conditions, how bad the weather was, how bad visibility was, and trying to find them in a 22,000-acre state park, it’s a needle in a haystack,” said Bost.

