Alexa emotional responses coming soon

(CNN) – Alexa is about to get in touch with her feelings. Amazon’s voice command system will soon be able to respond with happy, excited, disappointed and empathetic tones.

The operating system developed by Amazon received a skills upgrade on Wednesday.

Amazon says it wants Alexa to have a more natural voice.

The company said the feature is only available to developers right now.

A date to release it to the public has yet to be determined.

Amazon says it’s getting some positive feedback on the changes.

