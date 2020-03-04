Alex Trebek says he’s beating cancer odds

(CNN) – Alex Trebek is making it clear he’s not giving up. The official Twitter account of his game show “Jeopardy!” shared video of Trebek talking about his prognosis.

A year ago he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker. I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not so very good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would’ve been a massive betrayal,” he said.

Trebek ended his update urging people to keep a positive attitude and promising to keep everyone posted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.

The CDC says out of every 100 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime.

The most common risk factor is age.