Alex Trebek finishes chemotherapy, resumes taping ‘Jeopardy!’

(NBC) – “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he is done with chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer, and is back at work.

READ MORE: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

The 79-year-old is taping a new season of the show just five months after announcing he was diagnosed with the illness.

Trebek says he is on the mend, in good spirits, and looking forward to the 36th season of answers and questions.

New episodes of “Jeopardy!” are slated to start airing on September 9.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.