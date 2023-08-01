DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study has found that alcohol deaths are on the rise for women in the United States.

The research, published by JAMA’s Substance Use and Addiction, examined more than 605,000 alcohol-related deaths from 1999 to 2020 which did not include deaths from injuries, homicides or death indirectly linked to alcohol use.

They found that while drinking is still killing more men than women, the rate of alcohol-related death is rising faster among women.

According to experts, there is a physiological difference between men and women when it comes to the effects of drinking, making women less able to metabolize alcohol as quickly as men.