Albuquerque Police go all out for birthday parade

by: NBC News

(KOB) The Albuquerque Police Department made sure to give a 4-year-old boy got the birthday he wouldn’t forget Thursday.

The department launched its chopper, officer rode horses, and even the Bomb Squad showed off their robot for Zak Jimenez.

“My son has a disease called SMA,” explained Micah Jimenez, Zak’s dad. “It’s spinal muscular atrophy. He’s never been able to walk or crawl or anything, absolutely loves loves loves what he calls wee woo cars.”

