Alarming spike in pedestrian deaths
(NBC) - (NBC) - A man darts into traffic and is lucky to be alive, but a growing number of pedestrians aren't as lucky. A new National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report shows an alarming spike in pedestrian deaths, which have increased every year since 2009.
Now, there's an average of 16 killed each day.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt says, "We're up to nearly 6,000 pedestrian fatalities each year in the U.S., and that's a figure that we have to drive down."
The NTSB detailed eleven recommendations in the report, calling on regulators to update standards so the industry can utilize vehicle technology that could better protect pedestrians.
Says Sumwalt, "We actually found we need better headlights believe it or not."
Federal rules have blocked adaptive beam headlights that automatically adjust to help drivers see better, but they are legal and commonplace in Europe, where pedestrian fatalities have dropped by 40% over the past decade.
"Newer headlight standards are necessary," says Sumwalt, "Since about three quarters of the fatalities of the pedestrians occur at night."
Official reports focused mainly on vehicle and regulatory improvements, saying more research has to be done to determine the cause of the increase in pedestrian deaths.
Sumwalt adds, "We have to do something."
The NTSB hopes shining a light on car safety technology and outdated regulations will do just that.
The NTSB also recommended design changes to hoods and bumpers to reduce pedestrian injuries when hit, and a recommendation that pedestrian safety be part of new car safety ratings.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
College students share reaction to Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
After watching the Kavanuagh-Ford hearing Thursday, college students expressed varying opinions about the issue, and some say they still haven't made up their minds about who they believe.Read More »
-
Jefferson Township crash sends 1 to the hospital
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Manning Road just east of Weaver Road for a single vehicle crash around 6:42 pm.Read More »
-
Puppy still missing after being stolen from Beavercreek pet store
A police report obtained by 2 NEWS says a woman left Fetch Puppies at the Mall at Fairfield Commons carrying the French Bulldog without paying for it on September 20.Read More »
-
Historic interurban car arrives at Carillon Park
A Dayton-built interurban car from 1903 was placed at the new Heritage Center for Regional Leadership that is still under construction.Read More »
-
Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town
Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.Read More »