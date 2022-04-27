MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket in Pensacola. Earnest Dillard, 47, won $1 million after he bought a scratch-off ticket at a Publix at West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

Dillard claimed his winnings and was given a “one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000,” according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Dillard played the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, which cost about $50. The game’s biggest prize is a $25 million reward, which is “the largest ever offered on a Florida Cratch-Off game,” according to the release.

About 75% of the ticket sales produce more than $1.3 billion for Florida’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, according to the release.

Dillard’s winning ticket

The Publix who sold Dillard the winning ticket also received a $2,000 bonus commission.