Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

This illustration picture taken on November 22, 2019, shows the logo of the online lodging service Airbnb displayed on a smartphone in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (WDTN) – Airbnb said Thursday it is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to 16 people. It may offer exceptions for boutique hotels or other event venues.

The company said as health mandates and regulations on bars and clubs and pubs vary and change, some have “chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform.” Airbnb said, “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

Airbnb said it may pursue legal action against guests and hosts who violate the ban. Airbnb has always prohibited unauthorized parties, and the company said 73 percent of its listings explicitly ban parties. But after a deadly shooting at a California Airbnb rental last Halloween, the company has taken several steps to crackdown.

According to the company’s website, it also launched a 24/7 neighborhood support hotline in the U.S. and Canada – with plans for global expansion – to communicate directly with neighbors and help Airbnb enforce the party house ban. This is how the company said the ban will work:

Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings

Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. This is primarily relevant to larger homes previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16+ people.

A potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues (i.e. boutique hotels) is being considered

Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate the policy

Airbnb said the specifics of legal action and informing guests is being “operationalized and will be rolled out in the near future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.