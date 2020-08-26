Air Force Marathon sells out racing slots

WRIGHT-PATT AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — All racing slots for 2020’s Air Force Marathon have been sold, with more than 11,600 people participating from all 50 states and 32 different countries.

“Being an Air Force event, we initially created the virtual option so military members anywhere in the world had the opportunity to still be a part of the event if they could not be here in person,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director, in a statement.

Runners will run their selected distances sometime in the month of September. Organizers encourage participants to upload their results online. Those who complete their race will receive a 2020 bib, commemorative patch, official race shirt and a finisher’s medal celebrating this year’s featured aircraft, the HH-60G Pave Hawk.

Challenge Series athletes will receive finisher’s medals for all three races selected in addition to a special “Fly! Fight! Win!” finisher’s medal and quarter zip pullover.

“We were hopeful that we would get a good turnout but we never expected to sell out and sell out so quickly,” said Hough.

There will also be a virtual Health and Fitness Expo. More information on the virtual expo is forthcoming. Visit the Air Force Marathon website at www.usafmarathon.com for updates.