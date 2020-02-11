Live Now
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges

by: The Associated Press

(AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – A special prosecutor says a grand jury has returned a six-count indictment accusing actor Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police.

The charges stem from Smollett’s assertion that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement Tuesday announcing the indictment.

Smollett, who is black and gay, was originally charged the following month with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack and lying about it to investigators.

The charges were dropped in March 2019 with little explanation, angering police officials and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

