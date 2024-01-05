(KTLA) — Actor Christian Oliver has died in a tragic plane crash in the Caribbean alongside his two daughters.

Oliver, known for his roles in “Speed Racer” and “Valkyrie,” was 51 years old.

Deadline reports that the small plane they were in crashed into the ocean off a Caribbean island Thursday. The plane’s owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the accident.

Christian Oliver attends the WanderLuxxe Celebrates Diversity in Television Honoring 2018 Emmy Nominees with Variety at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for WanderLuxxe/AP Images)

Oliver, whose real name is Christian Klepser, and his daughters, Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, were the only passengers on the flight, according to TMZ.

Authorities say the flight took off from the J.F. Mitchelle Airport, known as the Bequia Airport, which serves St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and was headed to St. Lucia.

“Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean,” the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance.”

Local reports say that the last communication from the plane was when the pilot radioed the tower, which was not long after takeoff. The pilot was reportedly having issues with the aircraft and was going to turn back.

All four bodies have been recovered.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Tributes have been posted to social media in honor of Oliver from his colleagues of his last film “Forever Hold Your Peace.”

“This is our 5th film together. @christianoliverofficial and me produced this one, and this is our last day of filming! We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend,” wrote director Nick Lyon to Instagram.

Actress Bai Ling, who played his lover in the film, also took to the platform for a heartfelt tribute.

“He was so. nice, (worked) so hard and such a brave #actor and a beautiful gentle person,” she wrote in part alongside one of the last photos the two took together.