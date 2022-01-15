WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Saturday, January 15 is the last day to sign up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act plan.

About 9 in 10 U.S. residents currently have health insurance through a mix of employer, public and individual plans, the Associated Press reports, but 28 million people remain uninsured even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Most of these uninsured people would be eligible for taxpayer-subsidized coverage, but are unaware of these options, surveys show.

“Dependable health care coverage is in reach at affordable rates,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

After the January 15 deadline, people can only sign up for coverage under special enrollment periods such as after losing a job or when dealing with a change in family circumstances such as the birth of a child or divorce, Healthcare.gov says. For more information on qualifying events, click here.

Those who sign up by Saturday’s midnight deadline will be covered starting on Tuesday, February 1.

To apply for insurance through Healthcare.gov, click here.

This story was written with contributions by the Associated Press.