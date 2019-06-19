AAA: 70% don’t think they’ll get caught driving high

(CNN/AAA) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) came out with new data on driving under the influence of marijuana.

According to the organization, 14.8 million people have driven within an hour of using marijuana in the past 30 days.

In addition, nearly 70 percent of the people surveyed said they didn’t think they’d get caught for driving stoned.

Drivers who are impaired by marijuana use are twice as likely to crash than sober drivers, according to AAA.

Across the United States, there are more than 87,000 officers who are trained specifically to catch drug-impaired driving.

The study also showed that millennials are more likely to drive after marijuana use than any other age group.

