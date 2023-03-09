DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you ever had a craving for candy, such as chocolate, but didn’t have any in the house? A new device could be the solution if you don’t want to run to the store and get a sweet treat.

Chocolate comes in all different brands, flavors, shapes and sizes and is found all around the world.

The brand new “Cocoa Press” printer could be where you turn for your desert. The 3D printer may be an effective tool, but will cost you more than your average price of candy bar.

Cocoa Press is said to build candy layer by layer, just like how the process of a regular 3D printer would operate. The chocolate will be heated to the temperature that is just right. Then, the process finishes by letting the chocolate solidify in the air.

If you are interested in purchasing one of the new 3D printers to make yourself a sweet treat, it will cost you a pretty penny. The process for purchasing the printer begins with a reservation, which opens for submissions on Monday, April 17. Buyers can make a deposit of $100 for the printer.

The DIY kit is said to cost $1,499 and the professional packages will cost $3,995. Printers will be shipped to customers in September.