SOUTHERN GULF COAST, Florida (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 is continuing search and rescue efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

According to a post by the task force, team members moved into the hardest hit areas on Saturday, searching through the marinas. With the help of residents, the team searched more than 1400 buildings, boats, and other structures looking for victims of the storms.

On Sunday, the crews continued searching structures with the help of search canines, helping those who were trapped or in need of assistance. They also checked on residents who were sheltering in place and made note of their locations.

As crews continued through the area, they identified damaged structures, logging them into a GPS-based database.

“All in a good day’s work. And we’ll do it again tomorrow,” the task force said on Facebook.

Southern Florida Hurricane Rescue (Ohio Task Force One Photo)

