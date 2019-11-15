Breaking News
Myles Garrett, helmet a ‘weapon,’ banned for rest of season
9-year-old set to graduate from university

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor’s degree at 9-years-old.

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a Ph.D. program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.

