9-year-old set to graduate from university

(CNN) – A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor’s degree at 9-years-old.

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a Ph.D. program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.

