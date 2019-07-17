9-year-old girl electrocuted and killed in swimming pool

(KCRA) A 9-year-old girl in Northern California was electrocuted and killed while swimming in a backyard pool Sunday.

The tragic accident claimed the life of Mackenzie Kinley, who friends and family described as an outgoing student who liked cheerleading and soccer.

Investigators later determined that the accident was caused by a wire attached to one of the underwater pool lights that was being repaired.

