(KSL/ NBC NEWS) – An 89-year old man in Roy, Utah is “Tik Tok famous” after a family gives him a big tip for pizza delivery.
There’s plenty of places to get pizza, but for Carlos Valdez and his family, they choose Papa John’s. But’s it’s not just for the pizza.
The Valdezes say it’s because of their pizza delivery man Derlin Newey. They say Newey is so kind.
He even lets them record his deliveries for their Tik Tok videos, which has become pretty popular with their 53,000 fans.
It’s so popular, fans and the Valdezes raised $12,000 to give Newey a big delivery tip.
“How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,” Newey said.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 89-year-old pizza delivery man gets $12,000 from Tik Tok fans
- Richmond baby hears mother’s voice for first time with priceless reaction
- 3 accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
- Woman spent GoFundMe donations meant for slain mens’ families on shopping, bills, deputies say
- Deputies respond to home of fan screaming ‘shoot!’ while watching Stanley Cup Final