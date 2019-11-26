82-year-old bodybuilder fights break-in suspect

(CNN) – A crowd gathered around 82-year-old Willie Murphy at the Maplewood YMCA, all of them captivated as Murphy shares the story of what she experienced last week.

A man knocked on the door to her home.

“He was outside and saying, ‘Please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,'” she said.

Murphy said she called police but didn’t let the man inside. Suddenly…

“I hear a loud noise, and I am saying to myself, ‘What the heck was that?’ The young man is in my home- broke the door.”

She tried not to panic. After all, she’s an award-winning weightlifter, who just won a competition earlier this year.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” she said.

She says she grabbed a nearby table.

“I took that table, and I went to work on him. And guess what? The table broke.”

The man fell to the floor.

“And when he’s down, I’m jumping on him.”

When officers arrived minutes later, it wasn’t Murphy who needed medical attention.

“He’s laying down already, because I really had did a number on that man,” she said.

The suspect, who police say was intoxicated, was taken to the hospital.

Murphy is not pressing charges.

Now, she’s cheered on by her friends at the gym, with some even taking selfies with her.

Rajen Sells says he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with.”

Jim Marron has been friends with her for over a decade. He’s not surprised Murphy held her own.

“I probably weigh twice as much as her, I wouldn’t want to tango with her. Don’t mess with Willie,” he says.

